CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport family of five were living in a home destroyed by Hurricane Harvey when organizations like the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group decided to build them a new one.

"It was amazing seeing them build it, from the poles being brought here and then in just a couple of months they had the roof on, they were doing the inside," homeowner Brianna Dodgen said. "It was great."

Now the family has a new home, a full kitchen and a brand new bed.