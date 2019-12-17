CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A controversial canal project aimed at eliminating drainage problems on North Beach while encouraging tourism will be put to a final vote by Corpus Christi's city council Tuesday.

The centerpiece of the development proposal is a canal that developers want the City to build. The estimated cost is $42 million, but at a recent city council workshop, some discussion had that number all the way up to $100 million.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he thinks it's a burden taxpayers may not be willing to pay for.

"Do they want their water bill another $5 or $15 a month to pay for this? I don't know," McComb said. "If they want to sell bonds, do they want the tax rates to go up?"

McComb said he believes there may be state and federal objections to installing such a canal system and that it would not cure local drainage problems.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: