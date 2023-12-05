x
Developer adds decorative concrete beach balls along North Beach entry points

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've taken a trip to North Beach recently, then you may have seen some colorful concrete beach balls along the road.

North Beach Developer Lynn Frazier said the beach balls are installed at every beach access point. There are 24 of them.

He said he wanted to add a welcoming element of excitement for visitors and beachgoers.

"I just wanted people to see the fascination with the beach and if you see a beach ball, you think 'Oh okay I'm going to go to the beach' and that's what we did," he said

Frazier added that if residents see the beach balls, then they're headed in the right direction toward the sand and surf.

    

