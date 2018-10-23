Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Council members approved a construction contract Tuesday to begin a series of improvements for North Beach.

Back in 2012 voters approved a bond issue for the upgrades that have during each of several meetings with North Beach residents and business owners.

Improvements are centered around North Beach businesses from Coastal Avenue to Pearl Avenue and along Shoreline Boulevard.

The improvements will help beautify the area to improve economic development and includes streetlight upgrades.

"At several of the intersections, we are going to do that beautification for the area which is sidewalks. We're going to do some resurfacing. Some utility work which is like cleaning out, replacing and repairing," Michelle Villarreal Leschper said. "And then like any of our other bond projects we have the ADA curb ramps, crosswalks, sidewalk improvements, curb and gutter things like that."

The project is funded with $1.6 million from the bond, 50,000 from local businesses and another $1.3 million in already planned capital improvements.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the 2018 and should be completed in April before the beginning of the tourist season.

