CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has shed light on new concerns regarding the Harbor Bridge project.

The concerns deal with the traffic flow onto North Beach.

The current Harbor Bridge had two off-ramps onto North Beach from the northbound side. Plans for the new bridge cut it down to just one on the northbound side.

"You could easily argue that on some very busy days in the middle of the summer, that is going to provide some challenges," said Steve Banta, Executive Director of the USS Lexington.

According to Banta, the issue will only get worse with all of the development planned for the area which includes a canal system.

Developer Lynn Frazier is investing in North Beach with several projects including the multimillion-dollar La Vista Pointe Apartments.

"There's a mesh with the off-ramps, and the canal, need to see how it's going to work together," Frazier said.

Visitors currently going on the current Harbor Bridge arrive on North Beach using the Burleson Street exit to get to popular attractions such as the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington.

The new bridge will have drivers exiting much further down and turning onto Beach Avenue.

"That is going to be the only exit, one exit, now twice as many people going to one exit," Banta said.

One long-time North Beach resident welcomes more visitors to the area.

"So when the new traffic comes off the bridge, really change things, not for bad, but for positive, because a lot more people will be paying attention to this area, the streets will be improved," Carrie Robertson Meyer said. "It needs to be safe and efficient. The traffic needs not to get backed up."

"There is no doubt in my mind. We need to make certain that access points are in the best optimal position and I can tell you there are not," County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Canales also serves on the new TIRZ 4 board that overlooks North Beach. She believes the pause on part of the Harbor Bridge project is an opportunity to re-evaluate its exits.

"Remember the economic impact the Lex and Aquarium have, just tremendous to our tourism value. I want to make sure we do everything we can to promote that and making sure access is adequate, is key," Canales said.

TxDOT released the following in response to those comments:

During the initial design phase and public involvement process for the new Harbor Bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation examined the possibility of adding an additional northbound exit ramp at Burleson Street.

Due to the increased overall height of the new bridge, it was determined the design geometry could safely accommodate only one northbound exit to North Beach. And that will be the exit to Beach Avenue.

There will be two southbound exits to North Beach.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: