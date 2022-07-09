North Beach projects included in City Council's next-year budget

More than $5 million is expected to go towards fixing some of the water drainage issues that occur on North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Councilmembers with the City of Corpus Christi stated there is about $14 million being dished out for ongoing projects at North Beach. It's something that councilmember Greg Smith brought up. Smith argued that he felt a "lionshare of funds" were going towards North Beach already.

City Manager Peter Zanoni responded in the meeting and said while he knows there have been funds allocated to projects for North Beach, the drainage issue remains an issue.

Over the last 10 years, there has been close to $20 million dedicated to North Beach. Zanoni said that money has included projects ranging from infrastructure, road improvements, and even the Texas State Aquarium.

Within the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, the final decision was to approve a total of $7 million to go towards North Beach improvements.

