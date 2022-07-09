North Beach projects included in City Council's next-year budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Councilmembers with the City of Corpus Christi stated there is about $14 million being dished out for ongoing projects at North Beach. It's something that councilmember Greg Smith brought up. Smith argued that he felt a "lionshare of funds" were going towards North Beach already.
City Manager Peter Zanoni responded in the meeting and said while he knows there have been funds allocated to projects for North Beach, the drainage issue remains an issue.
Over the last 10 years, there has been close to $20 million dedicated to North Beach. Zanoni said that money has included projects ranging from infrastructure, road improvements, and even the Texas State Aquarium.
Within the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, the final decision was to approve a total of $7 million to go towards North Beach improvements.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Record number of sea turtles continue to wash up on Texas beaches and officials aren't sure why
- Bob Hall Pier receives $1.75 million grant for new parking lot
- Parent arrested after 4-year-old found with loaded handgun at JFK Elementary
- Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
- 'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.