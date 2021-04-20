Surfside Park on North Beach to get $2.5-million-dollar makeover

City Manager Peter Zanoni mapped out the new design to City Council members during Tuesday's meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears a couple of restroom facilities at Surfside Park on North Beach that have long been an eye sore are finally coming down.

Tuesday, city manager Peter Zanoni unveiled plans that would demolish the structures. The $2.5 million project is funded by the voter approved 2020 Bond Program.

Bob Catalano told 3 News he has waited a longtime to see the city take action on improving Surfside Park.

"Those bathrooms behind me have been an eyesore for years," said Bob Catalano.

The structures are just feet away from where Catalano lives and owns rental property.

He said the bathrooms have been the site of some not so family friendly activities.

"They really should be further back off the beach," said Catalano.

That is exactly what a plan by the city would do.

The restrooms will be demolished. In its place, a new playground. The city will construct new restroom facilities that will be located much further back from the beach and what is now the playground will become a parking lot.

City manager Peter Zanoni mapped out the new design to city council members during Tuesday's meeting.

You might recall about 2 years ago the city owned structures had to be boarded up and shut down because of much needed repairs.

Since then, the city poured money into opening them up again until the new facilities are constructed.

The new restrooms will be elevated for today's standards and have an open floor plan to help prevent criminal activity.

Zanoni also showed some renderings of what the new playground could look like.

"It's right in line with what everyone has been asking for," said Carrie Robertson Meyer.

Meyer is also a longtime resident on North Beach as well as a member of the North Beach Community Association and calls the design a victory for the area.

"Raising them up out of the flood zone, and making the beach area, a beach for people to enjoy instead of parking and concrete bathhouses," said Meyer.

"I'm tickled to death that we finally have a city manager that is paying attention to North Beach," added Catalano.

Zanoni is hoping to finalize the designs and fast track the project to go out for a bid.

