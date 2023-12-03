North beach tourism continues despite traffic concerns

As construction continues on the New Harbor Bridge, exits and signs change over time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to various projects over the years, roads can be confusing for many tourists as they make their way to the beach and local attractions.

North Beach is a popular spot for many during Spring Break. However, as construction continues on the New Harbor Bridge Project, exits and signs change over time.

District 1 City Councilman, Everett Roy spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When somebody changes a sign or a stop sign or moves something, and I'm used to going a certain way and not paying attention, that's a problem."

Roy spoke with people on the beach, local restaurants, and tourist attractions. They all told him everything was going smoothly. He said tourists have less of an expectation about traffic on North Beach and having an updated GPS should help people less familiar with the area get around.

"For the average visitor that's outside of the area, I think that, you know, they're using their GPS and they're just working their way to the location," Roy said.

The manager for Pier 99 Restaurant, Damon Leanox told 3NEWS that various construction projects nearby do affect how many local customers they get, but still get lots of business from tourists.

"It's something that we've gotten used to and luckily hasn't really affected our business too much." Leanox said.

With about 2,000 people served a day, March is the busiest time of the year for Pier 99. Leanox said it can get so busy, the parking lot for customers and employees fills up fast. He said he tells his employees to get their early and give themselves more time to commute to avoid traffic concerns.

"Especially in times like this, when we have two main tourist attractions on either side of us, people are out anyways. We just happen to be lucky enough to be right in the center of it," Leanox explained.

Some customers also need advice on how to leave, since getting back to Highway 181 can be difficult if you don't know the area. Leanox said his staff is happy to give them directions.

"Once you, you're trying to head back into town it can be a little bit confusing with the detours that they have getting back onto the bridge. But, getting out here isn't too bad, there's one exit and then you're here," Leanox added.

Councilmember Roy also said drivers should be aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, stressing the importance of having a designated driver or getting a ride.

He also reminds swimmers to watch for dangerous rip currents at the beach. Roy told 3NEWS, he plans to meet with people around North Beach this week to see if there are any ongoing traffic concerns.

