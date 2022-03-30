$2.5 million in upgrades coming to Surfside Park at North Beach

Park amenities like a playground and picnic tables will be included, along with new restrooms and a new parking lot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surfside Park at North Beach will soon get some much needed upgrades.

Corpus Christi City Council members voted Tuesday to award a contract to SpawGlass Contractors, Inc., of Corpus Christi, for new restrooms, a new parking lot, and more park amenities at Surfside Park on North Beach. Funding for the project comes from the Parks and Recreation Bond 2020 funds in the amount of $2.5 million dollars, city officials said.

The park is located in a FEMA flood zone and city officials said the current facilities have reached their "useful life expectancy." The area is subject to frequent flooding.

The layout, design, placement and colors of the bathrooms were all chosen through community input.

“This is great news for North Beach and for the many visitors that come to Surfside Park,” District 1 Councilmember Billy Lerma said. “I’m looking forward to seeing families enjoying the new playground facilities.”

Park amenities like a playground and picnic tables will be included in the new open space. The design will incorporate a walkway ramp that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility requirements, according to city officials. The surrounding areas leading to the facility will be elevated to help alleviate flooding during high tides and rain events.

The restroom building currently at the beach will be demolished and the new one will be set away from the beach so that the view of the beach will not be obstructed and will allow the new playground and picnic area to connect with the waters, officials said.

It is anticipated the project design will take approximately four months to complete. During the design period, staff will negotiate a contract with SpawGlass for the construction of the facility and the proposed improvements.

