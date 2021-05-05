North Carolina deputies ride along with Bishop Police Department officers working smuggling cases

BISHOP, Texas — Officers with the Bishop Police Department had some special guests riding along with them last week.
The officers, who are assigned to the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit, hosted some Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies from North Carolina while working on smuggling cases.
A post from the Bishop Police Department said the visit was so the deputies could "see firsthand how we catch smugglers in South Texas."
The post also thanked the deputies for coming to visit and wished them a safe trip home.
