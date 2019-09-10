CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Thursday morning, the north gate at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi will resume normal operating hours, according to officials.

The north gate has only been allowing inbound traffic from 5-8 a.m. each day since Monday, when the driver of a stolen truck crashed through the first barrier at the gate and ran off on foot.

The man was captured by authorities a short time later.

The incident prompted a lockdown at NAS-CC and the nearby Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus as authorities swept the area.

The suspect was identified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as 47-year-old Brian Robinson. He is currently facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and is being held in a federal holding facility in Corpus Christi.

According to police, the vehicle Robinson was driving had been stolen from a Stripes convenience store in Beeville, Texas. Robinson allegedly led authorities on a chase to the Harbor Bridge and then made his way to NAS-CC.

