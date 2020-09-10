North, South beaches at Padre Island National Seashore closed to vehicle traffic due to coastal flooding

PINS officials said that as of around 12:30 p.m. Friday the beach was already fully flooded, despite the next high tide being 12 hours away.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at the Padre Island National Seashore announced shortly after noon Friday that both their North and South beaches have been closed to vehicle traffic.

As Hurricane Delta makes its way through the northern Gulf of Mexico, its effects can already be seen along Coastal Bend beaches in the form of coastal flood, higher than normal tides, and dangerous rip currents.

PINS officials said that as of around 12:30 p.m. Friday the beach was already fully flooded, despite the next high tide being 12 hours away.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

The beaches will be reopened to vehicles when they are once again drivable.