North Texas woman needs help finding ring with her son's ashes in it

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officials are asking for help finding the ring pictured above, which contains the ashes of a North Texas mom's son, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, a woman went to the Trader Joe's on 1492 E Southlake Blvd in Southlake. After parking on the top deck facing Victoria's Secret, officials said she took off her rings and put them in her shirt.

While on the phone and finding her list of groceries, this woman got out of her car, and the rings accidentally spilled onto the floor. She met her sister at the entrance of the Trader Joe's before realizing her rings were missing, officials said.

The woman ran back outside and immediately found one of her rings but had another ring missing. This piece of jewelry contains her son's ashes, according to officials.

In a Facebook post from Tuesday morning, the Southlake Department of Public Safety said a witness came up to this woman and said “if you’re looking for something, I just saw an elderly gentleman and elderly lady stop a car from backing up so that the gentleman could pick something up right near your car.”

However, there were no cameras pointed towards her vehicle that morning.

The lost ring is a custom 7/8th marquis diamond. The other missing ring was purchased at the Galleria of Jewelry (Jared) and is a 1.5-carat marquis solitaire ring. Complete with the band and setting, it’s 3.5 carats.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety are asking anyone with information regarding this jewelry to reach out and send a message through its social media page.