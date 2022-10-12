TRAFFIC ALERT: NPID closed near Agnes Street until 6 p.m. after fatal accident

The northbound lanes toward are currently closed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal traffic accident has closed northbound NPID lanes near Hwy. 77/Agnes Street until about 6 p.m., according to CCPD officials.

A woman was killed instantly after her silver four-door vehicle was involved in a series of crashes that started when a 37-year-old man driving a company truck failed to see a Scorpion construction truck, which was being used as a buffer against traffic, said Corpus Christi Police Department Capt. Timothy Frazier.

The 37-year-old man's truck was then hit by the 31-year-old woman, who didn't see the stalled vehicle and rear-ended it.

Frazier said the other people involved in the accident didn't have serious injuries.