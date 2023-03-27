Stabbing on Northwest Boulevard locks down Calallen High School

Police said that what began as a fist fight escalated when a knife was drawn.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stabbing at a bus stop in front of a Wells Fargo bank on Northwest Boulevard resulted in a temporary lockdown at Calallen High School on Monday afternoon.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Charles Freeman said that what began as a fist fight between two men escalated when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the area around his neck.

The call came in at around 2:29 p.m.

The school was locked down as a precaution after the offender left the scene, but he was quickly found across the street in the nearby Chick-Fil-A parking lot, still in possession of the weapon.

He was detained and later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"We have some transient folks that come here with the bus stops, and the intersections where a lot of them kinda hang out to do a little panhandling, so it's a magnet for them out here," Freeman said.

Police are unsure what led to the fight between the men, but the man who was stabbed is expected to survive his injuries.

