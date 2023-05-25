Norvel Drive shooting suspect out on bond, Nueces County DA says it should have been higher

Victor Martinez is accused of shooting car owner Harold Dilger and burglarizing cars on May 9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is out on bond after being accused of shooting a 49-year-old man and burglarizing three cars earlier this month.

Police arrested Victor Martinez after he was caught on surveillance video on Norvel Drive. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said that Martinez was released on a $75,000 bond on Saturday.

However, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that number should have been much higher.

"We feel that that bond is very low at $75,000 considering the allegations Mr. Martinez faces and the alleged crime that occurred that evening," he said.

"It's when somebody causes serious bodily harm to somebody, you know, aggravated robbery and they, they use the weapon. So, in that case, it's a first-degree felony," he said.

If Martinez had not harmed anyone, he would have been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. Instead, if Dilger dies from his injuries, Martinez could be charged with murder—also a first-degree felony with the same punishment as aggregated robbery. Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD said while Martinez is out of jail on bond, he will still go to trial for his crimes.

"This is not over and done with, by no means," he said.

Gonzalez said his office had no input in determining the bond amount of Martinez's case. He said the amount was decided by Magistrate Judge Juan Alanis.

Gonzalez said he does not know the conditions of Martinez's bond, but that he will have to adhere to what the bond company and court determined for him. Martinez will be charged as an adult.

Some of the factors that go into determining a bond amount were also explained. Gonzalez said a judge considers the type of arrest, an individual's history and other red flags.

