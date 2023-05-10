Family members identify man shot by teen breaking into cars

Harold Dilger, 49, was shot after police said he confronted a teen that was breaking into his car.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who was shot and left in the road with life-threatening injuries after confronting a teen breaking into his car has been identified by family members.

Harold Dilger, 49, suffered serious injuries in the shooting on Tuesday and a GoFundMe page set up by his family members reports that he is in critical condition.

"Hal is a hard working husband and father, and is an independent construction contractor," family members wrote. The family is asking for financial help while Dilger is out of work, and also with the growing cost of medical treatment.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Norvel Drive Tuesday at 3:50 a.m., and found Dilger in the street with at least one gunshot wound. Officers provided him with medical attention until medics arrived and rushed Dilger to a hospital, Peña said.

Later Tuesday, officials released surveillance images of the suspect who was later identified as Martinez.

17-year-old Victor Martinez was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday on aggravated robbery charges, Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. Pena said several cars on the block were broken into that night.

