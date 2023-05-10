Family members identify man shot by teen breaking into cars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who was shot and left in the road with life-threatening injuries after confronting a teen breaking into his car has been identified by family members.
Harold Dilger, 49, suffered serious injuries in the shooting on Tuesday and a GoFundMe page set up by his family members reports that he is in critical condition.
"Hal is a hard working husband and father, and is an independent construction contractor," family members wrote. The family is asking for financial help while Dilger is out of work, and also with the growing cost of medical treatment.
Officers were called to the 5900 block of Norvel Drive Tuesday at 3:50 a.m., and found Dilger in the street with at least one gunshot wound. Officers provided him with medical attention until medics arrived and rushed Dilger to a hospital, Peña said.
Later Tuesday, officials released surveillance images of the suspect who was later identified as Martinez.
17-year-old Victor Martinez was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday on aggravated robbery charges, Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. Pena said several cars on the block were broken into that night.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- No motive, leads after two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass, police say
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.