"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida

With initial models showing Hurricane Ian as a threat to the entire gulf of Mexico, there was concern of another hit in Rockport.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017.

Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.

3NEWS spoke with the Mayor of Rockport, Tim Jayroe. He said, "We had to think not again, not this soon, not again. You always know if you live on the coast that hurricanes are going to come sometime. But, two of those in five years would have been devastating for us."

This was once the site of Rockport's city hall. However, now it is a slab of concrete. Pat Rios was the Mayor Pro Tempore when Hurricane Harvey hit the city. He said almost every building was affected during the storm.

Rios told 3NEWS, "There was lots of damage, lots of wind. The morning after we got up, there was not a leaf on a tree in Aransas county."

Rios said Rockport received more than $360 million in federal and state relief, to help the city rebuild. With initial models showed Hurricane Ian as a threat to the entire gulf of Mexico, there was concern of another hit in Rockport.

"When we saw the models moving it north towards Florida across Cuba, a little relief here but a lot of dread for the people in the path of that thing because that's something that I don't want anybody to have to go through." Rios adds.

The Texas State Aquarium donated $25,000 to the Florida aquarium in Tampa to help staff members with damaged homes. Jessie Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium said, hurricane Ian brought back memories of the same relief we got during hurricane Harvey.

Gilbert told 3NEWS, "There's all sorts of things going through your mind about, you know, what is business going to look like in a month, two months, you know, six months, you know, what are the staff's homes look like" He adds, "And so, this is just one piece of one thing that I think we can do to help relieve some, hopefully some immediate stress that's out there."

Five years later, Rockport is almost rebuilt, but still recovering. Rockport mayor Jayroe explained, he is thankful for the help they got from Corpus Christi Police Department during the emergency. He said, the community knows exactly what those affected in Florida are going through.

Jayroe said, "There's a lot of people that prayed for them and there's a lot of folks in our churches in our community that have shared the feeling they must have as that storm came in." He adds, "And I hate that anybody has to go through that, and I hope that they recover as quickly as we have."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.