Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — It was a close call for a Korean War Veteran who nearly drowned in his Corpus Christi swimming pool Wednesday afternoon, but thanks to a few heroes nearby he survived.

Harold Shearer, 85, is a paraplegic.

He said he was trying to help his wife put some chlorine pellets in the pool when he took an unexpected dip

"I got right up to the edge and I leaned forward. My wheelchair first time ever and i just took a topple right into the water," Shearer said.

Shearer had quite the sense of humor for someone who was in the type of pickle he was in.

"I didn't have a seatbelt on the chair but I don't need one," Shearer said. "I'm not speeding you know."

"And i always thought well hell it's not a problem I'll just stand up and go over to the edge and get out," ..Shearer said. "Guess what, I couldn't do a damn thing and I sank."

He said he went under water three or four times and yelled for his wife.

"She sat on the steps of the pool and and got my head in her lap and kept me above water till help came," Shearer said.

Meanwhile, Shearer's neighbor, Nicholas Morris, and his friend Guillermo Batini heard the commotion.

"I hopped the fence and i go to see what's going on and I see them in the pool," Morris said. His mom quickly called 9-1-1.

"I couldn't let him go to get in the house and call cause I got in with him," Shearer's wife said.

A responding CCPD officer was also able to help keep Shearer afloat.

"We just held him so he could stay in one spot," Batini said.

"We tried to hold his head and feet and stuff while they pulled him out," Morris said.

Luckily Shearer didn't even have to go to the hospital.

"This time he didn't take any water in," CCFD Captain Charles Noe said. "They were able to hold his head above the water and he's going to be just fine."

All thanks to his wife, what he called his angels next door, and some amazing first responders.

