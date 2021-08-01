Sinton High School moves to virtual learning due to lack of teachers, subs for face-to-face instruction

Sinton administration said moving to virtual is due to staff COVID-19 cases and not enough substitute teachers.

SINTON, Texas — Sinton High School is moving to virtual learning after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19, four others are quarantining due to close contact exposure, and there are not enough teachers to continue face-to-face learning at this time, the administration said.

Remote learning will continue until Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All other campuses will continue with on-campus, face to face instruction.

The administration said there is no evidence of person-to-person spread and their numbers remain low, and this decision is being made "solely based on a lack of available staff and subs for on-campus, face-to-face instruction to continue at Sinton High School."

Curbside breakfast and lunch, which is packaged together, will be available to pick up at Sinton Elementary between the hours of 10:00am and 12:30pm. A parent or the high school student may pick up the meal by providing the student's name and ID number.

The district will continue to offer COVID-19 testing by appointment only from 3:15-5:00pm Monday through Friday, so any student or staff member with symptoms can get on Sinton ISD's website and sign up for a testing appointment.

