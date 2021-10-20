NTSB begins investigation into fiery plane crash near Houston | Live update at 3 p.m.

Twenty-one people were on board the plane when it slammed through a fence during takeoff and then caught fire.

KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi was at the scene Wednesday morning and saw barricades and officers still blocking the roadway where the crash happened Tuesday along Morton Road in Waller County.

The NTSB will be giving an update on this plane crash at 3 p.m. We will stream live in the video player above.

NTSB media briefing at 3 p.m. Central time, on Tuesday’s crash of a MD-87 airplane, front entrance of the Houston Executive Airport, 1900 Cardiff Rd., Brookshire, Texas, 77423. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 20, 2021

Twenty-one people — 18 passengers and three crew members — were on board the MD-87 when it slammed through a fence during takeoff and then caught fire. The group was headed to Boston for the MLB play-off series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros, the plane owner's wife told KHOU 11.

"Things were flying around and when it finally came to a stop they just told us to get out get out and we unbuckled ourselves and we ran," said one of the passengers. "It was it was already on fire before we got it out it!"

The passenger said the pilot told them moments before crashing that he and his co-pilot couldn't pull the plane up in time, so instead, they tried to brake, but there just wasn't enough runway left.

Fortunately, everyone was able to evacuate the plane safely after the crash. Only two people were taken to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The plane was owned by Houston developer and Rodeo Houston director James Alan Kent, who was one of the 21 passengers on board. Photos from the scene show this was no small aircraft. In fact, the plane used to be an airliner so it had extra safety equipment, including exit slides.

Kurt released a statement Wednesday morning saying:

There were 21 people on board, which included passengers and crew. Thankfully, everyone used the emergency slides to exit and make it to safety before a fire consumed the plane. There was a minor injury sustained by a passenger going down the slide but thank God that there was no loss of life.

Kent said a full investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the takeoff issue. He and his team are cooperating with the FAA and the NTSB to make sure all of their requirements are met.