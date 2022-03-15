NuCo Commissioners meeting to discuss finding a new Medical Examiner

Not long after the firing and arrest of Dr. Sandra Lyden, Chief ME Shaker resigned. Now, the county is looking to fill those gaps.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are set to host a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss filling the open position of Medical Examiner.

This comes after Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker fired his Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden back in January.

Officials say Lyden was found to be practicing without a license, and recently arrested on charges of tampering with government documents. There is also a claim circulating that Chief ME Shaker and Lyden both signed off on a botched autopsy.

Shaker submitted his letter of resignation not long after the firing of Lyden. He is now under criminal investigation.

Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Stay with us at 3News as we continue to provide you with updates on the situation.

