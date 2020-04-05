CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection at IH-37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard will be closed on Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard will be reduced to one lane as motorists approach the IH-37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection.

"The closures and lane reductions are necessary for construction around the Nueces Bay Bridge. Frontage roads will remain open and detours will be in place," say officials.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones.

Please refer to the attached detour map:

KIII

