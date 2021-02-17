Nueces Brewing Company has 3,000 gallons of boiled water to give away

Nueces Brewing Company is asking those who show up to bring their own containers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces Brewing Company will be giving out free boiled water today at 401 N. Water Street starting at Noon.

The local company said they collected a good supply of water before the freeze began and now have around 3,000 gallons to giveaway.

Organizers ask that residents bring their own containers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.