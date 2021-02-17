x
Nueces Brewing Company has 3,000 gallons of boiled water to give away

Nueces Brewing Company is asking those who show up to bring their own containers.
Credit: KHOU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces Brewing Company will be giving out free boiled water today at 401 N. Water Street starting at Noon.

The local company said they collected a good supply of water before the freeze began and now have around 3,000 gallons to giveaway.

Organizers ask that residents bring their own containers. 

