Nueces Brewing Company has 3,000 gallons of boiled water to give away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces Brewing Company will be giving out free boiled water today at 401 N. Water Street starting at Noon.
The local company said they collected a good supply of water before the freeze began and now have around 3,000 gallons to giveaway.
Organizers ask that residents bring their own containers.
