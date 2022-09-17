Nueces Center for Mental Health host Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament was held today. The event was filled with pickleball, tennis and tamales in efforts to raise awareness to help prevent suicide.
Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities teamed up with many agencies such as Valero, Huertas Tamales, Natural Grocers, and Sonic.
The non profit organization held this event specifically to normalize conversation around suicide with a day of tournament fun.
Amy Felan MHID Communications Manager spoke with 3NEWS and stated, "There's a lot of stigma around suicide, we want to make sure were talking about it in a social setting that way people can kind of take that stigma out of it."
The pickle-ball tournament was the first of it's kind by the mental health non profit association.
The tournament was such a success the hopes are high to bring it back in years to come.
