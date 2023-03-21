Nueces Co. Commissioner uses precinct's American Relief Act funds to better equip local schools

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said that the funds will be used to improve safety across multiple educational facilities in the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney is using his precinct's American Relief Protection Act dollars for school safety and security projects.

Here is a list of school district's that were awarded funds.

Flour Bluff ISD- $114,000

London ISD- $80,000

Port Aransas ISD & Seashore Middle Academy- $49,000

Chesney said that the funds will be used to improve safety across multiple educational facilities in the Coastal Bend.

"Different ones are doing different things. For example, Flour Bluff is using theirs for some technology and Seashore and Port Aransas are using some of theirs for additional perimeter fencing. London is using theirs for additional on-site security guards. So, each are very well used and very good choices," he said.

Chesney told 3NEWS that he believes other commissioners will also commit some of their ARPA funds to schools as well.

He also hopes to hear back from CCISD officials on what their needs might be, so that he can also direct some of that money to them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!