Nueces Co. Commissioners discuss early voting locations in scheduled meeting

Local NAACP chapter President Jeremy Coleman spoke on the need for the Oveal Williams Senior Center to be utilized as a polling place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners discussed early voting hours and locations in Monday's meeting.

Elections administrator Kara Sands was present to give her insight on the matter, along with NAACP members who spoke out because of the 24 planned early voting centers, none of which are on the northside.

The court ended up approving that motion, making the center the 25th site ahead of the early voting period. However, Nueces County leaders said they still need additional poll center workers to staff them.

"The parties provide election day, presiding judges to you-all but they provide the list to me for early voting workers. We can recruit but they still have to go through the parties so keep that in mind," Sands said. "When I get a list and they can't find the people to work, that's a problem for all of us."

Sands was also asked to look at other possible locations.

