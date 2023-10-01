Nueces Co. Commissioners expect to hear update on redesign progress of new Bob Hall Pier

"I don't suspect we will break ground on building Bob Hall Pier until the end of this year, into 2024 sometime," Parks Director Scott Cross told 3NEWS.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney provided 3NEWS with an update on the repair process for Bob Hall Pier.

It was more than two years ago when Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna and had to be demolished.

By the end of this past September, the pier was completely gone.

The rebuild was expected to be completed in a year and a half. However, a redesign pushed things back.

"Going from the one (pylon) pier to the two (pylons) pier which I think was super important and a big safety feature made us redo the application for the permit. We are still waiting for the 30 percent design to come back from the engineer so that has to happen first," he said.

County Commissioners are expected to get an update from engineers next week. Depending on what they say, Chesney told 3NEWS that it could impact the cost of the project overall.

The project currently sits at a $28 million budget, but it could go higher.

Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross also weighed in on the timeline of the project, including what things look like they're actually going to get started.

"I don't suspect we will break ground on building Bob Hall Pier until the end of this year, into 2024 sometime," he said.

In the meantime, Cross said $1.8 million will go toward the rebuild of the Bob Hall Pier parking lot that was washed away during Hurricane Hanna.

The funding will come from a grant secured through the General Land Office's Coastal Management Program. However, the parking lot won't return to it's old spot, instead it will be on the other side of the dunes.

"People have asked why we can't put it where it was under the Texas admirative code, would not allow that back on that beach build it back behind the dunes, repurpose old RV park, already a cut through the dune and get to the pier from there," he said.