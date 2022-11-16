Nueces Co. Commissioners to discuss plans on Tesla lithium battery factory

The proposed $365 million lithium plant would employ 165 people in what are described as high paying jobs, plus another 250 two-year construction jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Further negations with Nueces County and electric car giant Tesla on the planned lithium battery factory coming to Robstown will now be handled by commissioners behind closed doors.

That decision coming from Wednesday morning's Nueces County Commissioners meeting. The court voted unanimously to move negotiations between county leaders and Tesla to executive session.

"You don't typically, put your lawyer on camera to give you legal advice that your supposed to listen to that helps you formulate your opinion. Because your negotiating with the other," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

The proposed $365 million lithium plant would employ 165 people in what are described as high paying jobs plus another 250 two-year construction jobs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.