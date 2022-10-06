Nueces Co. continues crack down on area drug dealings

Investigators have been able to take a lot of drugs off the street, and said they have had a lot of success with search warrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit is hard at work trying to keep drugs and criminals off our streets.

3News was able to catch up with Mike Tamez from the unit, who said that on Thursday in Robstown they were able to take just under two ounces of methamphetamine of our streets.

Tamez said smaller communities don't have the policing man power to launch large scale drug investigations, but their unit hopes to put more than a dent in the problem.

"We're also going to go after their property, and any assets gained through illegal means we're going to seize them," Tamez said. "We're going to try to cripple these local drug dealers and hopefully do our part to put a dent in these organizations and local drug dealers."

Through this effort, Tamez said that investigators have been able to take a lot of drugs off the street. And said they have had a lot success with search warrants.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.