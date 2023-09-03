Nueces Co. declines use of ARPA funds for proposed Bob Hall Pier second floor

Commissioner Joe Gonzalez said he agreed with the court's decision to not approve the tier because of the pier's proximity to natural disasters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a lot of discussion in town about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be distributed in regard to Bob Hall Pier.

Some residents are disappointed that the funds will not be going toward a second-story expansion -- which would have included a second tier for beloved restaurants like Mikel Mays.

Nueces County has budgeted a total of $27 million for Bob Hall Pier and the restaurant, including the $1 million amount from Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney's assigned ARPA funds.

The county had hoped to spend $2 million in ARPA funds, but voted down a second story for the restaurant once they learned they couldn't use the money on something new.

Chesney, along with fellow county commissioner Joe Gonzalez, each had a lot to say regarding ARPA funds and Bob Hall Pier.

Gonzalez was very vocal, telling 3NEWS he was never in favor of the second story for the pier because of the pier's proximity to natural disasters.

"I've never thought we needed a second tier, because to me, we're in hurricane territory, and this is going to be the first thing to go," he said. "The pier's not insured."

3NEWS spoke with Mikel Mays owner May Mendoza Cardone, who said she is disappointed in the court's decision.

"Everyone wanted something out there," she said. "It would be great for our community, it's great for the asset. It's not just about the restaurant, it's about the community having something great."

Chesney said that a consulting engineer also had design concerns with the restaurant's second story.

"It's gonna be two buildings, with two different foundations," he said. "One of which was not made for two stories. And it was becoming a little bit of a nightmare from a design standpoint, also."

Chesney said that he is looking at the silver lining for the project.

"I think we need to turn that disappointment into 'We're gonna have a cool pier, and we're gonna have a cool restaurant,' " he said.

Mendoza said that she is still excited about the new pier, even if it will be a little smaller.

"Whether it's a one story, two story, whether it's bigger or it's not. I'm gonna do the best I can when we do the new layout to make it as beneficial, as nice as it can be for our community," she said.

