Nueces Co. facing $1 million worth of budget challenges, County judge says

The budget talks are expected to continue for the next week or so. Then early next month, the final budget should be approved.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said the county is facing at least $1 million worth of budget challenges.

That's just one issue that came out of the county budget workshop session Monday morning at the courthouse.

Most of the $1 million will go toward pay increases for employees, as well as the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

"So when you add all of these together these are the challenges that exist right now and then there are some other ones that we will be talking about, but these cannot change," Canales said.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said that making sure the County gets the best numbers possible is paramount.

"A lot of questions and concerns over some of the increases that are being requested, things like that, but it will be a lengthy process and we'll get through it. We will do what we can to get the best budget possible," Chesney said.

