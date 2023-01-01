Nueces Co. Judge Connie Scott sworn in Sunday at courthouse

Scott said she is looking forward to diving into the budget and hearing from the Nueces County Department leaders about issues they're facing on a day to day basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was the official swearing in of Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn was on hand to swear in the new judge who won the seat from incumbent Barbara Canales.

Scott said her experience from her time as a state representative has helped to prepare her for the new role.

"This is a little bit more one on one, when you're in Austin serving the people they aren't really right in front of you all of the time," She said. "This is people you see at the grocery store when you're out, when you run into people everyday, and the issues that effect them and the issues that are important are generally the issues that effect the rest of us."

Scott said she is looking forward to diving into the budget and hearing from the Nueces County Department leaders about issues they're facing on a day to day basis.

Her first commissioners court meeting will be held this coming Wednesday.

