Nueces Co. Sheriff talks preventative measures, protocols in event of active school shooter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent events in Nashville, Tennessee that involved a woman shooting and killing six people at a Christian elementary school have Nueces County officials wondering if anything could have been done to prevent it.
Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper told 3NEWS that the best way to stop an active shooter is to be preemptive. Hooper said it's important to check on friends and pay attention to children -- while looking at potential warning signs.
Hooper said that after the Columbine shooting in 1999, law enforcement training across the country had to get on the same page as far as protocol when it comes to active shooters.
"The most appropriate and effective response to save lives is to immediately aggress to the gunfire. Go to the gunfire, locate the shooter, and stop the shooter," he said. "And that's one of, probably the most difficult decisions that an individual police officer will ever have to make. Because it goes against your own survival."
Hooper said that he feels Nashville police did a good job in addressing the situation.
