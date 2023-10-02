Nueces County Sheriff's Office experiencing staffing shortages

Leaders within the Nueces County Sheriff's Office plan to meet and discuss what they need for a new contract with the county -- potentially increasing pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sherriff's Office is experiencing a staffing shortage.

Chief Deputy of Operation for the sheriff's office David Cook said they are six positions short in patrol, three in the warrants division and have eighty vacancies for corrections officers.

Cook said compensation could be a factor and that his officers will need more to be convinced to work at the sheriff's office instead of somewhere else.

"It's significant. Our biggest issue is, I think it's a lot to do with pay," he said.

"I mean, when you look at the Corpus Christi Police Department and what officers get paid, what officers working for the city get paid and what my deputies get paid, it's significantly different."

The Nueces County Sheriff Officers' Association negotiates with the county for pay raises, but Cook said that will take some time.

He said the Corpus Christi Police Department is currently paying $10 or more an hour for positions, and that some sheriff's office deputies are leaving for significant pay raises.

Cook plans to meet with Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper to discuss what they need for a new contract with the county -- potentially increasing pay and benefits.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.