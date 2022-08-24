Nueces Co. Veterans Services pivot to remote work following building fire

The damages and fire aftermath prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday at the RTA headquarters for a fire on the second floor of the building.

No injuries were reported and damage was minimal.

The damages and fire aftermath still prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening. However, while their physical doors were closed, Nueces County Veteran Services are still being provided.

The organization said since people can't walk in the building they'll have to call the center for service. They said since the pandemic, they are able to provide services remotely and will have to pivot back to that in the meantime.

All the veteran service employees are on the clock and still working regular hours.

"We have over 25,000 veterans in our county alone, so we're very imbedded with the veterans organizations, with the veterans themselves," said J.J. De La Cerda with Nueces County Veteran Services. "A lot of them reach out to us for guidance within their benefits for help during times of need. We're fully on board with that, and for those who don't have that capability, maybe you don't have a computer or maybe you're not in tune with the technology, we're going to reschedule you and get you in as soon as possible."

They're still going to be open from Monday through Friday with their regular hours.

