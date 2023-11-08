Nueces County 4-H makes a push for membership

More than 65,000 Texas kids are enrolled in 4-H clubs across the state, but some clubs had seen a decline in numbers, mostly attributed to the COVID pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County 4-H Club is making a push to boost membership numbers this year after seeing a slight drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's something 4-H clubs across the nation have experienced.

Hunter Fox says raising and showing animals during the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show has become a way of life.

"I am a third-generation 4-H, my mom is a 4-H and mom before her was a 4-H. It kind of came naturally with it, and took a great interest in it," Fox said.

It's a club the Banquete High School senior has been involved with for the last ten years.

He's shown everything from goats to heifers.

He knows there is always room for more students to get involved.

"My family is ingrained in agriculture but a lot of kids out here are not in 4-H for one reason or another and that's something I'd really like to change," said Fox.

The organization teaches leadership and life skills.

More than 65,000 Texas kids are enrolled in 4-H clubs across the state, but some clubs have seen a decline in numbers.

"We are seeing the same kind of challenges here in Nueces County. In the past few years we had seen the numbers decline a little but this year we are seeing a lot of growth in numbers and in 4-H," said Logan Bauer.

Bauer is the Nueces County extension agent for 4-H youth development and said they are making a rebound.

The biggest hit for the club was the COVID-19 pandemic, something reflected in the numbers shared by the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show.

In 2020 there were 4,452 entries and 979 exhibitors.

in 2023 there were 3,809 entries and 818 exhibitors.

Bauer said there are a lot of incentives for students to join.

"As well as partnering with big companies like the Port of Corpus Christi to help out families in need who might want to join 4-H, do some of these things financially," said Bauer.

Hunter said that while it's hard work, it has paid off and encourages others to get involved.

"On a personal level, get to meet all these people get a lot of cool stuff, just the opportunities presented to you, learning know what to do as a career, getting scholarships participating in stock shows," said Fox.

Registration for the Nueces County 4-H club kicks off August 15th.

For more information check out Texas 4-H Online.

