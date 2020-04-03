CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The launching of the new Rural Area Mobile Medical Unit for Nueces County was held today at the City-County Health Department.

County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez along with the Health Department and a representative from Texas A&M University-College Station were on hand to announce the program to give rural residents another option for preliminary health care.

After the announcement, they showed off the medical unit which will start its use on March 23rd in Robstown, Texas.

"It's like the inner city. You know people in the inner city, we provide them the same kind of services and some don't have transportation in the inner city so we also provide them the transportation. So, it's the same thing with the Colonias. Same thing with the rural areas," said County Commissioner, Joe Gonzalez.

RTA will be providing transportation to those who need it for any of the upcoming clinics.

Again, the first is in Robstown coming up on March 23rd to the 28th at the Johnny Calderon County Building, located at 710 E. Main Street.

