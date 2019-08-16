CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is giving animal lovers in the community a chance to turn their passion into power. The Nueces County Animal Control Advisory Board is looking to fill vacant seats with new members who have fresh ideas.

The term for a board member is two years. Their job would be to help facilitate the needs of Animal Control services, like suggest facility and staffing improvements as well as contributing news ideas.

Lisa Bockholt is a board member and said she hopes many people apply for the positions, especially those who makes taking care of animals their life's work, like veterinarians.

"Veterinarians are very busy and we know and understand that, but it is part of the Texas statute that one of our board members is supposed to be a licensed veterinarian," Bockholt said. "We would welcome any veterinarians."

The board is also required to have a member who is a City official, one who works in shelters, and another who is a part of an animal welfare organization. If you would like to apply, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: