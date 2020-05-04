NUECES COUNTY, Texas — While many animal shelters are scrambling to find homes for the Coastal Bend's unwanted pets, one local facility has taken a big sigh of relief this weekend, as all but one of their kennels is empty.

“We couldn’t do this without the overwhelming support of Supervisor Juan Ramirez, and all of the County Commissioners and County Judge Barbara Canales,” said Lisa Bockholt, who volunteers as the facility’s Live Release Coordinator.

The key to success stems from the relationship the Shelter has developed with the volunteers, Bockholt explained.

“When you have a Staff, it’s Supervisor, and even County leadership all on the same page it makes volunteering a pleasure, and generates results,” said Bockholt

The Live Release Volunteers rotate days during the week, snapping attention-getting photographs and checking out each animal’s temperament.

Then, the volunteers spend literally thousands of hours networking via social media, phone calls, or texting with other rescue organizations.

“The results speak for themselves,” said Supervisor Ramirez.

“We currently maintain an above 90 percent live-release rate with an average length of stay of approximately 10 to 12 days per animal,” Ramirez added.

Bockholt stresses that although the facility is doing well under the added pressure of the COVID-19 crisis, volunteers can’t rest on their laurels.

“We can be empty one day and full time next, which is why volunteers are always needed,” said Lisa Bockholt.

For information on adopting animals from Nueces County Animal Services, located at 4540 Farm to Market Rd 892, Robstown, TX, visit their volunteer-run Facebook page Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue or contact cell: (410) 608-2195.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: