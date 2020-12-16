Nueces County Animal Services holds '12 Days of Strays' to get shelter pets adopted for holidays

Nueces County hopes to help strays find their Christmas miracle.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Animal Shelter hopes to help their strays find a home this season.

To help, they're hosting the "12 Days of Strays" Adopt-A-Thon.

The shelter is offering $12 adoptions from Dec.10 until Dec.23 at 4540 FM 892 in Robstown.

You must have a appointment to visit the animals, which can be viewed online at the Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue Facebook page.

