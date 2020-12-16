Nueces County Animal Services holds '12 Days of Strays' to get shelter pets adopted for holidays

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Animal Shelter hopes to help their strays find a home this season.
To help, they're hosting the "12 Days of Strays" Adopt-A-Thon.
The shelter is offering $12 adoptions from Dec.10 until Dec.23 at 4540 FM 892 in Robstown.
You must have a appointment to visit the animals, which can be viewed online at the Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue Facebook page.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Saratoga motorcycle crash victim has been identified
- VERIFY: Do people really win the Publishers Clearing House? Or is it a scam?
- Edinburg HS football player suspended from UIL sports; coach, athletic program on probation
- Mother, stepfather charged after shirtless, bruised boy asks stranger for help in Spring