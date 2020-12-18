Nueces County Animal Services kennels full just days before Christmas, several pets need homes immediately

Do you have room in your home, and heart, for a new family member?

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Just days before Christmas, several dogs and cats are sitting in kennels at the Nueces County Animal Services shelter just waiting for a home.

Nueces County Animal Services say they are completely full on capacity right now, and they need families who are willing to adopt.

Remember, giving a pet for Christmas is a huge responsibility for the receiver, and it is always best to make sure the recipient is ready to care for a pet for years to come.

But if you are ready, so are these animals.

The shelter is trying to find homes for all of the dogs and cats there by Christmas. They will be hosting a Christmas themed adoption event to help find them homes.

Five Heelers were owner surrendered, along with several others plus the usual strays.

“Our cat room is full of unwanted cats too, mostly barn cat types, and our kennels are overflowing,” said Lisa Bockholt, a Volunteer Live Release Coordinator.

For the first time ever the shelter will be holding a Christmas-themed Adoption Event to try and help find homes for the animals in their care.

The event takes place this Saturday Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nueces County Animal Services, 4540 FM 892 in Robstown. Folks can view the available animals by visiting the Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue Facebook page.

So if you can find room in your heart and home for a new family member, Nueces County Animal Services has the pet for you.

