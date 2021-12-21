In need of a home for the holidays: County animal shelter full

The animals are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you and your family are ready to take on adopting a pet for Christmas, the Nueces County Animal Shelter just may have the perfect fit.

“We had someone sign over ten young dogs & puppies, plus we have others that have been overlooked”, said Lisa Bockholt, the shelter's live release coordinator.

The shelter, located at 4540 FM 892 in Robstown, will be closing this Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas Holiday, which means these animals will spend the long holiday weekend in their kennels hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Adoption fees have been reduced and due to COVID-19 restrictions, but anyone can call (410) 608-2195 to set up an appointment to meet the animals.