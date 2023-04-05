Nueces County awaiting GLO approval for 30 drainage, road projects after receiving $100M

$70 million came from the American Rescue Plan Act Funding and around $30 million from the Community Development Block Grant. They applied for this back in 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few months ago, Nueces County was awarded millions of dollars aimed at making upgrades to infrastructure.

The county applied for $70 million that came from the American Rescue Plan Act and around $30 million from the Community Development Block Grant.

Nueces County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez said the money they've been waiting for will be used to start drainage and road projects in the area.

"We already designed and submitted the project that every commissioner wants to do with the CDBG funds and we have summitted them to the GLO for approval," he said.

The CDBG is money that is only designated for drainage and road projects.

"My projects were five. Other commissioners had four and five. Altogether in projects, maybe 30 projects," he said.

Gonzalez said those projects were sent out about three weeks ago. He expects to hear back from the Texas General Land Office within a month.

"As soon as we hear from the GLO and they say 'your projects have been approved' we can hit the ground running," he said.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said that the money will go to flood risk areas in rural parts of Nueces County.

"The colonias, the Robstown area, northwest Corpus Christi area, Northwest Nueces County area is a big part of that," he said.

Gonzalez said that the main concern is reliving residents of water that may be entering their homes.

Scott told 3NEWS that while they wait to hear back from the GLO, ditches in the area re being cleared out and retention ponds have been added in flood risk areas.

Gonzalez said that those changes are also taking place in areas like Bishop.

"We did that drainage ditch across half a mile to run into another drainage ditch that drainage district #2 has," he said. "The last big rain that we had was a test. None of the homes got flooded. There was some water that got in their yard but it's better to have water in your yard then in your house."

The county has two years to use their American Rescue Plan Act funding and six years to use the CDBG dollars.

