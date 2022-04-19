Nueces County awaits answer from prospective chief medical examiner candidate

The position was recently offered to Dr. Timothy Fagen, who works in Travis County out of Austin.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is continuing its search for a a new chief medical examiner, and sent an offer to one of their candidates.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Timothy Fagen has been practicing for the last 17 years and is currently employed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas.

Corpus Christi Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3News they are awaiting his response after making the offer last week.

The job was first offered to Dr. Scott Luzi out of California. Last week, 3News reported that the top applicant for the job declined the offer after receiving a counter offer from his current employer.

"The offer was made to another deputy medical examiner out of Travis County, super good candidate as well," Chesney said. "I don't know if he has accepted or not. I was told at the last meeting, there was a high likelihood he was and I'm hoping to get that information today. We think he would be a good addition to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office."

Chesney said Fagen had indicated at a previous meeting that he could start in 60 to 90 days if hired.

