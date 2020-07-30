Nueces County beach restrictions will be extended until August 17, city manager says

An announcement from the County Judge will be made sometime soon.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The beach restrictions that were set to expire on August 1 will be extended, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Restrictions had been in place since July 15 in an effort to decrease the surge in coronavirus cases locally.

Last week, the county completely closed off access to vehicles and pedestrians from July 24 - July 27 as Hurricane Hanna made its way through the Coastal Bend.

