CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Black Democrats are now calling for former Sheriff and Chair of Nueces County's Republican Party Jim Kaelin to resign.

Last week, Kaelin shared a controversial and some would say outrageous Facebook post that suggests that the George Floyd killing may have been staged by Democrats to hurt President Donald Trump. In a press conference, Kaelin said if he had known the post would have gone viral and been as controversial as it was, he wouldn't have posted it.

Jeremy Coleman, Chairman of the Nueces County Black Democrats, said he met with his executive officers who have drafted a resolution for Kaelin's resignation, saying regardless of political affiliation, it shouldn't have been shared.

"When you're in that position, where the light is on you all the time, and you're dealing with such a massive situation that is global, it is really important that we are sensitive to what we're saying and how we are saying it," Coleman said. "Bottom line is this, he made a statement, did not come out and say 'this shouldn't have occurred, I shouldn't have posted this' but instead [he] re-shared."

Along with the group, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also called for his resignation. Kaelin said he is still new to the position and will only step down at a time when he feels it is right.

Coleman said if he does not resign, the group will continue to pressure him to open up lines of communication on why he did what he did.

