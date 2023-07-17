Nueces County now under burn ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban effective Monday, July 17.
The order prevents all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county for the next 60 days, officials said.
Commissioners and County Judge Connie Scott signed the order in a special commissioners meeting Monday. Violation of the order can result in a fine up to $500.
The City of Corpus Christi is also currently in Stage 1 water restrictions as drought conditions continue to affect much of South Texas.
