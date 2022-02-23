Nueces County could have a burn ban after today's Commissioners Court

Right now, there is no burn ban in Nueces County. However, that could change in a matter of hours following today's Commissioners Court meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brush fires across the Coastal Bend have been happening on a weekly basis.

Just Monday, San Patricio County enacted a burn ban joining several other South Texas counties.

As of right now Nueces County still has not issued one. However, that could change in a matter of hours following today's Commissioners Court meeting. This is a change the county’s fire marshal is hoping for.

“Our ESD, our city fire that go out and help these guys have been running ragged the last three weeks,” said Nueces County Fire Marshal Jose Olivares.

Olivares says area fire crews have been pleading with residents to stop burning especially since there isn’t a burn ban in place.

“I’ve been at some of the sites before and an amber will fly over from the existing fire and ten feet away now you’ve got another huge fire,” said Olivares.

Although a burn ban wouldn’t 100 percent prevent brush fires from happening Olivares says it will help.

“It’s just merely gonna give us an arm to enforce it,” said Olivares.

“I totally understand that there’s folks out there that this is how they get rid of their trash you know please bring it into the landfill if you have any issues bringing it into the landfill call our office and we will assist with that.”

If county leaders agree to setting a burn ban that means consequences will be put into place and some of those can get costly.

“Up to one thousand dollars,” said Olivares. “The consequence status come into court see the judge and the judge can impose the fines at that point.”

Olivares is hopeful that commissioners will agree to the burn ban and if so he will keep it in place until it is no longer needed.