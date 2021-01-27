Nueces County chief appraiser reminds residents that property taxes are due Feb. 1

Reappraisal notices will be going out in April to all property owners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Property owners in Nueces County -- and in fact, all around Texas -- should know there's a deadline looming.

Feb. 1 is the deadline to pay your property taxes. After that, they are delinquent, which means interest and penalties start to accrue.

Nueces County's Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales said he wants to get the word out that even though his office is closed to the public, they are still doing business as usual in terms of the services they provide.

He said you can access them by a simple phone call or email. Canales said normally his office sees about 22,000 property owners between the months of April and July, mostly people disputing their property valuations.

He said he knows many businesses have experienced serious losses because of the pandemic, and if that's the case, there are options.

"If you're going to be concerned about what your values are going to be for this coming year, for the year 2021, please have plenty of documentation if it's a business," Canales said. "

That's the documentation that you would normally not turn over to us, that you're going to have to turn over this year only because it will affect your value."

The County's reappraisal notices will be going out in April to all property owners.

The idea is to give everyone plenty of time to decide whether to accept the valuations or schedule a date to contest the value before taxes come due at the end of the year.

